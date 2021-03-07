Karimnagar: 2nd phase of vaccination for cops begins

Karimnagar: The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme for the police personnel has begun at the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate on Saturday.



Earlier, the police personnel of various designations took the first dose of vaccination in February. On Saturday, Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy launched the second phase of vaccination drive for cops and took the first jab.

As many as 574 police personnel holding various designations working under Karimnagar Police Commissionerate limits took the vaccine shot on Saturday. Before taking the vaccine, the Police Commissioner inspected the arrangements for vaccine administration.

Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the police personnel to take vaccine without any fear for preventing the deadly coronavirus. "No need to worry or feel tensed in taking the vaccine, he said.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, DM&HO Sujatha, doctors Ravinder Reddy, Ramesh, Srinivas, RIs Mallesham, Johny Miya, Shekar and Unit hospital assistant Abdullah along with the staff of 108 Ambulance were present along with others.