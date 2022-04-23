Karimnagar: A bird lover creates nets for sparrows

Karimnagar: His home is a habitat for sparrows and other birds as he cares for his feathered friends.

As the survival of the bird species is in question due to the increasing use of cell phones, felling of trees and pollution in the villages and towns, the bird lover Anantula Ramesh from Kisannagar in Karimnagar decided to do his part to save birds.

As a bird lover he was shocked to see the sparrows disappearing slowly. He searched for answers and decided to keep the sparrows alive. His small initiative has given a new lease of life to hundreds of sparrows and other birds as well.

Ramesh has been providing the birds with favourite food and a conducive environment to make them live on. He created a shelter, provided paddy strands and other seeds to eat for the birds at his residence. He also made straw available for sparrows to build nests.

"The number of birds coming to my house increased steadily as they found everything they needed in one place. Seeing a flock of sparrows every morning makes me feel very happy" Ramesh told The Hans India.

I am making a small effort to save the endangered sparrows. Initially only one or two birds used to come. As I noticed that the sparrows have been coming more and more I came up with another new idea to make more space for the birds, he said.

Ramesh said he took an empty oil can and cut it on all four sides and bent the four stalks slightly and put the nuts in them. In the middle I poured water to quench the thirst of the birds. It will be a great sight to see the birds perching on all four sides playing and eating.

"Good results have been coming since I set up the shelter. My family members are also cooperating in this effort I am making to save the sparrows" the bird lover said while appealing to the people to provide water to birds as summer heat has been intensifying.

What I did can be done by everyone in their backyard or in front of their houses. If the grains and water are supplied we will be able to save sparrows and other bird species. Putting some water and nuts in water bottles and even plastic cans will satisfy the hunger of the birds, he added.