Karimnagar: Agriculture department AD suspended on charges of corruption

Mangi Lal, Assistant Director (AD) of the agriculture department was suspended again on Friday on the charges of corruption, said Agriculture department commissioner and secretary Janardhan Reddy.

Mangi Lal is said to have involved several corruption cases in the past when he was serving as an assistant director at Icchoda of Adilabad district. Later, he moved to Karimnagar on deputation. It was found that the officer diverted the funds of Rs 6 crore granted to the farmers by creating fake documents when he was working in Icchoda.

It was also alleged that he forged the signatures of other officials to create the fake documents. The incident came to fore when an agriculture officer from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district filed a complaint. The police also found the involvement of Mangi Lal in issuing the fake documents in Jangaon.

A cheating case was filed against him following which Mangi Lal was suspended, said Janardhan Reddy.