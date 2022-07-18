Karimnagar: Asha workers stage dharna

Karimnagar: Asha workers staged dharna in front of the district collector's office as part of nationwide All India Demand Day here on Monday. Asha workers demanded the State government to consider WHO recognition and to provide minimum wage, pension, ESI and other facilities to them as per the recommendations of the 45th ILC.

They submitted a petition to District Collector RV Karnan. CITU district president Uppanoothi Srinivas said that s per the recommendations of the 45th Indian Labour Conference in 2013, it was asked to recognise Asha as workers and provide them with minimum wage, pension, ESI and other facilities.

Privatisation of the NHM scheme should be canceled and the budget should be increased by the government, a fixed salary of Rs 10,000 should be given to Ashas in the State as it was being given in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly Rs. 9,750 should be paid without reduction, PRC arrears of 6 months should be paid immediately, Covid risk allowance should be paid along with 16 months arrears, 32 types of register should be printed. TB and HB tests should not be conducted by ASHA workers, Srinivas demanded

CITU district vice president Gitla Mukunda Reddy, treasurer Rajesham, Asha Union district president Ranganaveni Sharada, general secretary Marella Srilatha, B.lalitha, union leaders Venkata Lakshmi, Kalpana, Razia, Padma, Tulsi, Shobha and others were present.