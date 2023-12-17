Live
- Delhi BJP delegation claims police prevented them from submitting memorandum to CM Kejriwal
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
Just In
Karimnagar: Collector inspects ZP high school
Highlights
The Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Sathpathy inspected the Chintakunta Zilla Parishad High School of Kothapally mandal on Saturday.
Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Sathpathy inspected the Chintakunta Zilla Parishad High School of Kothapally mandal on Saturday.
Taking the opportune moment, she instructed the staff to provide nutritious food to the students in the mid-day meal and students. Later she inquired about the lunch menu, syllabus, and engaged in discussing science with the children.
District education officer Janardhan Rao, school principal and other teachers participated in this programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS