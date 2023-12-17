  • Menu
Karimnagar: Collector inspects ZP high school

Karimnagar: Collector inspects ZP high school
Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Sathpathy inspected the Chintakunta Zilla Parishad High School of Kothapally mandal on Saturday.

Taking the opportune moment, she instructed the staff to provide nutritious food to the students in the mid-day meal and students. Later she inquired about the lunch menu, syllabus, and engaged in discussing science with the children.

District education officer Janardhan Rao, school principal and other teachers participated in this programme.

