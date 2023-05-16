Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayadu lauds Eye Hospital’s services to underprivileged

Karimnagar : Police Commissioner L Subbarayadu lauded Lions Club of Karimnagar Dr Bhaskar Madekar Lions Eye Hospital for providing unparalleled free eye care services for the past three and a half decades at Rekurti with the dedicated management and skilled staff.

The top police official on Monday inaugurated special rooms for the patients at Rekurthi Lions Eye Hospital and expressed his happiness and surprise at the available facilities and state-of-the-art electronic equipment.

In addition to these, the initiative shown by the management in providing medical treatment facilities for glaucoma and squint correction is commendable. Till now 1.60 lakh cataract operations have been performed and eye donation to the poor is unprecedented, he said.

Subbarayudu said that it is surprising that eye operations are performed with state-of-the-art equipments and modern medical facilities and treatment methods which are not available in public and private hospitals in Karimnagar.

He praised that no one can do such invaluable services like doing 1200 eye operations per month on an average, free eye examinations for government school students, bringing people from villages who want cataract operations in their bus and bringing them back to their villages free of cost, only Rekurthi Hospital has been able to do that.

Karimnagar Police has assured that they will help the eye hospital in any way possible. Chairman PDG Konda Venumurthy, Vice-Chairman PDG Chidura Suresh and Secretary Prakash Holla explained the hospital facilities to the CP.

Hospital Trust Board Member Dr. Muralidhar Rao, Kola Anna Reddy, Second deputy Governor SimharajuKodandaramulu, Peddi Vidyasagar, Metuku Satyam, Bodla Krishna, Captain Burra Madhusudan Reddy, doctors and staff of the hospital participated.