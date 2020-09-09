Karimnagar: Congress protests against LSR

Karimnagar: The city Congress staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate here on Wednesday against the LRS policy introduced by the TRS government.

Speaking on the occasion, City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy said the TRS government was engaged in a programme of collecting various taxes mercilessly from the people. LRS is a heavy burden on the people, he said and added that how the people pay lakhs of rupees in the form the tax for the plot, which they bought either for construction or for the expenditure of their daughter's marriage in future.

"People are aware that there is a need to question the government, otherwise there is a possibility of finally introducing a jizya tax as well," Narender Reddy said. He warned that they would intensity the stir if LRSG was not repealed.

PCC organising secretaries Samad Nawab, and Rahmat Hussain, district SC Cell president Uppari Ravi, district Minority Cell president Tajuddin, district BC Cell president Anjaneyulu, district Women Congress president Cherla Padma, City Congress working president Mohsin, City Minority Cell president Akhil, Gundati Srinivasa Reddy, Kommu Sunil, Qamruddin, Sandeep, Korivi Arun, Balabadri Shankar, Dandi Ravi, GD Ramesh, Puli Krishna, Kotte Prabhakar, Ahmad, Nehal Ahmed, Ezra, Anil and others participated in the protest.