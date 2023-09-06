Karimnagar: Contract employees stage protest for regularization

Karimnagar: Telangana Samagrashiksha Contract Employees Association JAC members have Chief Minister KCR to regularise their jobs.

As part of the relay hunger strike in front of the district Collectorate, on the second day on Teacher’s Day on Tuesday, they protested by handing over a petition to the portrait of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Also, an innovative protest was carried out by chanting ‘KCR Koti’.

The contract employees like assistant programming officer, system analyst, technical persons, KGBV teaching, non-teaching, URS, cluster resource persons, MIS, data entry operator, DLMT messenger, part time instructors, IERP working in the Department of Education should be regularised immediately and the minimum time scale should be implemented, they said.