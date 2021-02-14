Karimnagar cops lauded for developing mini forest

Karimnagar :The OSD in Chief Minister's Office, Priyanka Varghese, during her visit to Karimnagar district on Saturday inspected the City Police Training Centre (CPTC) and observed the Rashi Vanam, Navagraha Vanam, Nakshatra Vanam, aquaculture besides mini forests grown using Miyawaki technology.

It can recalled that as part of Haritha Haram programme, the officials of Karimnagar Police Commissionerate have planted as many as 12,500 saplings of 33 varieties under project-1 in about one acre of land and under project-2 around 14,800 saplings in about 1.14 acre of land in CPTC, which is present in the heart of the Karimnagar city in 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Varghese said that even though the land was not suitable for growing plants, the Karimnagar police with full commitment and dedication has turned the entire area into fertile land by developing the mini forest using the Miyawaki method of plantation.

Expressing surprise over the steady growth of mini forests in the heart of the city, she said that the low-lying area which was present along the shore of Lower Manair Dam in the CPTC was not suitable for the plants to grow. But, the Karimnagar police had made it possible using the organic farming techniques and drip irrigation system.

The CPTC has become a model for the entire State and is competing with the Forest College Research Centre present in Jogulamba Gajwal district, she added. Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy explained about how they raised the saplings and transformed the area into mini forest using the Miyawaki method.

He said that transforming a small piece of land into mini forests in the CPTC was a small contribution to the green cause.