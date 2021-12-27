Karimnagar DCCB to launch app for digital transactions today

KARIMNAGAR: The District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), which is conducting its centenary celebrations, will be launching its mobile app (Karimnagar DCCB) and IMPS (immediate payment service) services to enable its customers to carry out banking transactions digitally, on a single platform.

The mobile app and IMPS would be formally launched by NABARD chairman Dr GR Chinthala at the centenary fete of the KDCCB in Karimnagar town on Tuesday.

The customers of the bank will now be able to transfer money from their accounts to any other account in the country using their mobile phones.

Stated to be the first district cooperative central bank in the State to launch the IMPS services and NEFT and RTGS through mobile phone, this initiative was taken up to attract the youth into the cooperative banking fold. The mobile app would be of immense help to the current account holders and savings bank account holders.

The customers can do banking transactions 24x7 (including holidays) using the mobile app. The app provides information such as mini-statement, balance inquiry, account details, check KYC, loan balance, deposit balance and also check maturity date of the deposits etc. Now, there is no need for customers to come to the bank for the fund transfer and they could do it through their mobile phone by sitting at their own place.

DCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao said that the customers can download the Karimnagar DCCB mobile and start using it. Stating that they have introduced the mobile app to attract the younger generation into the cooperative banking fold, he said that they would soon launch the UPI (unified payment interface) for money transfer also.