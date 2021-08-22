Karimnagar: District Mahila Congress chief Karra Satya Prasanna Reddy takes charge

Karimnagar: The newly appointed District Mahila Congress president Karra Satya Prasanna Reddy assumed the charge here on Saturday.

District Congress Committee President Kavvampally Satyanarayana presided the meeting and congratulated Satya Prasanna Reddy on her appointment and asked her to make efforts to revive the Congress party in the district under the leadership of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and TPCC president Revanth Reddy.

He strongly condemned the attacks on women because of the incompetent governments at the Centre and in State and asked Mahila Congress leaders to fight for the welfare of women.

Satya Prasanna Reddy thanked all the former MPs of Karimnagar, State Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar, District Congress President Satyanarayana and other senior leaders of the district for their support in appointing her as the District Mahila Congress president.

She claimed that she would not leave the Congress party despite the difficulties and wanted all women to come together with the Congress party.

Leaders Komatireddy Padmakar Reddy, Rahmat Hussain, Madupu Mohancharla Padma, Puli Anjaneyulu Goud, MD Taj Shravan Nayak, Abdul Rehman, Battini Srinivas Goud and others were present.