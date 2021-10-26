Karimnagar: Eatala asks youth to strive for BJP win

Karimnagar: The BJP candidate for Huzurabad by-election, Eatala Rajender, on Monday called upon the youth to shoulder the responsibility of election campaign and work for BJP victory. He along with MLA Raghunandan Rao, former MLAs Babu Mohan, Dharma Rao, BJYM president Satish Kumar addressed the BJYM meeting at Abadi Jammikunta in the constituency.

Rajender said that the youth in Huzurabad were not afraid even as they were intimidated by TRS leaders, ministers and MLAs and added that KCR would be considered a bad ruler in history. Future generations would read that KCR spent Rs 1,000 crore in the Huzurabad by-election, Rs 100 crore in liquor, gave Rs 4,500 crore worth GOs but still was defeated, he said.

He cited a recent survey that KCR was the worst Chief Minister in the country, which was why he was trying to secure the CM post. He alleged that KCR weakened the youth by not providing them jobs. The development of Telangana has been crippled, Rajender alleged.

Raghunandan Rao asked the BJP youth to work for a huge majority win in the by-election. KCR was not coming to the Huzurabad to hold meetings because of the intelligence alerts that the TRS would lose.