Karimnagar: Eatala Rajender to embark on padayatra soon

Karimnagar: Former Minister and BJP candidate for Huzurabad bye-election, Eatala Rajender announced his plans for a 'Pada Yatra' at Battinivanipalli village in Kamalpur mandal in the district.

The padayatra would start in a couple of days, and it would cover a distance of around 350 km, he said while talking to the media persons in Huzurabad on Saturday. He demanded the State government to create Huzurabad district along with creation of Vavilala and Challur mandals immediately.

Eatala also said the people of Huzurabad constituency were on his side and accused the ruling party of enrolling bogus voters. Those who do not belong to the constituency have been voting here and the TRS party has removed my followers from the voters list he added.

The former MLA said, he would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission against the officials who were committing illegal activities by removing genuine voters from the list and enrolling bogus voters. Officers should work according to the law, not as slaves, he said

Rajender said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was buying their party leaders just like commodities in the market. The leaders of different caste groups were being taken to the Ranganaika Sagar Guest House, where Minister T Harish Rao was conducting bargains.

Rajender also said that the Assembly Speaker who did not come forward even to receive his resignation accepted his resignation within half an hour and the Gazette was released immediately which happened for the first time in the history of the country.

The government also pressurized me to vacate the MLA Quarters. Every officer in the constituency was changed and special officers were appointed. The police were acting like TRS activists just like the oppression caused by the Nizam rulers, said Eatala.

Rajender complained that double bedroom houses were completed only in Sircilla, Gajwel and Siddipet. There were around 1,500 double bedroom houses sanctioned in Huzurabad, but the funds were not released.