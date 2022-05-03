Karimnagar: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with pomp

Karimnagar: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with great devotion and spirituality by Muslims across the district on Tuesday.

After offering special prayers children and adults embraced each other spiritually and wished Eid Mubarak on the occasion.

On the occasion of the festival Muslims invited the Hindu brothers to their respective homes and spiritually distributed fitra donations and semia, Sheer Khurma.

Godavarikhani, Korutla Peddapalli Jagityala Sirisilla Vemulawada Huzurabad Jammikunta Chopdandi metpalli towns in the district celebrated the festival on grand note. Minority leader Sajid Khan Sukoor Dr Wasim was present at the event in Karimnagar.