Karimnagar: ‘Enroll all eligibles as voters says Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar : District Collector RV Karnan told officials to register everyone who has completed 18 years of age as a voter by October 1, 2023.

A meeting was held with the representatives of various political parties in his chamber in the collector’s office on here Monday. On this occasion, the Collector said that all those who have completed 18 years of age in the district by October 1, 2023 will be registered as voters. From May 25 to June 23 they will go door to door along with BLOs for registration of voters.

From June 24 to July 24, rationalisation of polling centers, removal of discrepancies, improvement of photo images, changes, additions, amendments in polling station boundaries, shifting of stations in temples, prayer halls, preparation of format 1 to 8 from July 25 to 31, supplements and integrated draft roll would be published on October 1.

Objections would be received on the draft roll from August 2 to 31 and a special campaign will be organised and action will be taken to address the complaints, Karnan said.

Karimnagar and Huzurabad RDOs Anand Kumar, Harisingh, DRDO Srilatha, BSP party representative Goli Anil Kumar, BRS party representative Sattineni Srinivas, BJP party representative Banda Ramana Reddy, Congress party representative K. Padmakar Reddy, CPMrRepresentative Mitkuri Vasudevareddy, CPI Kasireddy Surender Reddy and MIM Party Representative MD Aman and others participated in the meeting.