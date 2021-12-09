Karimnagar: Follow EC rules STRICTLY, Collector RV Karnan directs officials

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan advised micro-observers to closely monitor the polling process of Local Bodies Constituency MLC election to be held on Friday.

On Thursday, the Collector addressed the polling officials at the polling materials distribution centre set up at Karimnagar SRR Government Degree and PG College. He told officials to follow the regulations imposed by the Election Commission and as per the training given to them. He said the ballot boxes should be opened and sealed in the presence of the agents of the contesting candidates before the start of polling. Polling officials and voters should not bring cell phones to polling stations.

MPDOs and municipal commissioners would be available at polling stations to identify voters and to allow them to exercise their voting right. The polling process should be conducted as per the Covid rules. Karnan said that every voter should be given a single glove and put the glove in the dust bin after voting. He said a health desk and help desk have been set up at every polling station.

Polling officials from the distribution centre should go directly to the polling station and not stop anywhere in the middle. Ballot boxes should not be placed in the compartment and should be placed in front of the polling officials. After the polling, the ballot boxes should be brought directly to the reception center at Karimnagar SRR Government Degree and PG College with security on the bus and stored in the strong room, the Collector said. Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana, Additional Collector JV Shyam Prasad Lal, Karimnagar RDO Anand Kumar, Karimnagar urban tahsildar Sudhakar, Collectorate AO Lakshma Reddy, election officials and staff were present.