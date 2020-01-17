Karimnagar: Follow election code

Karimnagar: District Election Expenditure Observer Srikanth Reddy said that candidates contesting in the municipal elections should follow the election code and proceed.

Speaking at a meeting over election expenditure and rules and regulations at the Collectorate auditorium here on Friday, he clarified the doubts of the candidates regarding the election. Srikanth Reddy gave several suggestions regarding the expenditure of elections and gave booklets to the candidates pertaining to the Electoral Code.

Srikanth Reddy said that the candidates contesting the municipal elections should follow the rules strictly and code of conduct of the election campaign. Every penny counts for the cost of the election. As part of campaign management, campaigning on social media would be credited with spending under the election rules. Subscriptions and gifts are to be spent in excess of Rs 50 lakh prescribed by each candidate under the election law. He explained that unlike in the past, these elections are being conducted under the shadow of intelligence.

Srikanth told the candidates not to lure the voters with liquor and money. If they do so, those candidates will not be eligible to contest in the elections for three years. He reminded that in the past, 134 people were disqualified to contest the elections.

The Flying Squad and Surveillance Secured Teams are formed division-wise and will keep track of even a little thing all the time. District Election Expenditure Observer Srikanth Reddy said that more than Rs 20,000 should not be paid in cash. Campaigning should not be held after 5 pm and loudspeakers should not be used near schools, hospitals and prayer halls.

ACP Ashok Kumar asked the candidates to dial 100 if they face any problem with others. he also told to call toll-free number 0878-2234731 or 0878-2234732 for election-related issues. On the last day of campaigning, the candidates were told to submit a copy of the bank account passbook to the election observers with the details of the candidate's election expenses.

He told the candidates not to arrange vehicles for the voters on the day of polling and not to supply snacks and dinners. ACP Ashok Kumar said if they found out any candidate doing this, then a case will be filed against them.

Nodal Officer Joel, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) members, JDA Sridhar, Assistant Election Examiners Staff and others were present at the meeting.