Karimnagar: Free medical camp held

x
Karimnagar: A free mega medical camp support by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited was organised under the supervision of Apollo Reach Hospital, Karimnagar at Dasmesh Filling Station in Bavupeta village on Monday.

Around 150 people availed free services such as diabetes and blood pressure check-ups, doctor consultations, dietician services, and physiotherapy at the camp.

Dr Naga Satish Kumar, Administrative Officer of Apollo Reach Hospital, Karimnagar; Sadanandam, senior marketing manager; Hasan Ali, Sudhakar, Harish, nursing staff, and other hospital personnel participated in the camp.

Representatives from Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Karimnagar SO, including Saranjeet, Hamid, Ankur, and others, were also present.

