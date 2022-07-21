Karimnagar: Glowing tributes paid to visionary educationalist on his birth anniversary

Karimnagar: Grand tributes were paid to prominent educationalist and founder of Vani Nikethan Educational Institutions Cheeti Ayodhya Rama Rao on the occasion of his 85th birth anniversary celebrations on the premises of educational institution in Karimnagar town on Thursday (July 21).

Mayor Y Sunil Rao was the chief guest at the event. He paid tribute by garlanding the statue and portrait of Ayodhya Rama Rao and paid tributes. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the students of the educational institutions and also participated in the planting of saplings on the premises. He also cut the birthday cake. The Mayor said that they would take a decision to name a street in memory of Cheeti Ayodhya Rama Rao by passing a resolution in the municipal meeting.

On this occasion, the management of the institutions had distributed cash rewards to 11 students of SSC and Intermediate education who secured 10 GPA in the 2022 examinations. They also announced free education to three students for the year 2022-23.

Local municipal corporators Vala Ramana Rao and Jitender, management of educational institutions,SVS granites T.Ravindar Rao. Daughters P. Renuka,R. Radhika, I.deepika, malhal rao, spouse Vijayamma were present.