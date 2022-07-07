Karimnagar: Government school students yet to get uniforms

Karimnagar: Even after weeks passed by since the current academic year commenced, the students studying in government schools in joint Karimnagar district are yet to get uniforms.

For instance, there are 51 students in class 10 A-section of Shivnagar Zilla Parishad High School, Sircilla town. None of them except four students have uniforms. There are 160 students in class 10 in this school and the majority of them do have uniforms.

The annual uniform distribution to students has been delayed this year. The School Education department should collect from Telangana Handloom Co-operative Society (TSCO) and provide to the students. According to the department, 28.79 lakh pupils across the State need uniforms. Out of which there are 2.23 lakh students in the combined Karimnagar district. Many students come to school in casual clothes. For two years, thousands of students from private schools got admission in government schools.

Over 7,000 students got admission in government schools during the week-long Badi Bata across the district. Their number is likely to increase by the end of this month. Poor families who expected that the government provide free books and uniforms are getting disappointed.

The cloth collected earlier for the academic year 2020-21 has been distributed. Every year before the end of the academic year the department places an order to TSCO to procure the cloth and did the same in 2021-22 as well.

Letters have been sent from the District Education department to the State officials regarding the distribution of uniforms this year. Responding to this, the State Education department has released the district wise clothing distribution schedule, education officials said.

Students who are required to provide two pairs of clothing will be given one pair first. But the cloth has not yet reached the schools. Even if the clothes arrive now, it will take more time to get them stitched and delivered. It may happen half way through the academic year to get uniforms.

Orders for 1.02 crore meters of cloth were received in April. Regarding the prices, the industry groups and the authorities have been contacted several times. There is a delay in the purchase of yarn. 67 percent polyester and 33 percent cotton yarn should be used for the production of uniform cloth, officials informed.

Compared to last year, yarn prices have increased by an average of 30-40 per cent. The 40 lakh meters produced last year have been handed over to TSCO. Depending on the production progress, plans are being made to complete the entire target by the end of this month, they said.

When contacted Peddapelli DEO Madhavi told The Hans told India that the cloth material has arrived and will be supplied to the students once the stitching is done.