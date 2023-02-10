Karimnagar: Grow pulses for better health, Collector RV Karnan tells farmers

Karimnagar: District Collector R V Karnan has advised the farmers to grow pulses which were good for health.

He participated in the Technology and Machinery Exhibition Mela organised at the Agricultural Research Station to celebrate the World Pulses Day here on Thursday. The Collector said that the consumption of pulses as food every day one would not get any diseases.

He said that one should start consuming millets and growing pulses so that people would be healthy but also make the future healthy. In the past people used to cook rice only for festivals and consume pulses for the rest of the day and they lived healthy and independent in their old age.

The district administration would extend full support for the cultivation of pulses and advised officials to undertake awareness programmes to promote the cultivation of small grains. Through the Dalit Bandhu scheme Rs 300 crores have been given for the establishment of units for agriculture and its allied sectors in one Huzurabad constituency Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka said that by consuming pulses every day, even a 60-year-old could do the same things as a 30-year-old. The current generation was far away from millet food and getting used to junk food and was getting affected by diseases at an early age.

The CEO was honoured by the team of the college as she was conferred IAS. Uttara Telangana Assistant Director G. Srinivas, College Principal Manjulata, District Agriculture Officer Sridhar and farmers participated.