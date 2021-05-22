Karimnagar: Ice apples rare to find due to covid

Karimnagar: In every summer season from March ending to June second week, ice apples (usually called Thati munjala) used to flood the market with vendors occupying the footpaths on busy stretches along the roads here in the Karimnagar city, but due to the out break of Corona virus pandemic, the city people are unable to get the taste of ice apples this year.



Ice apples are said to be one of the ideal coolant available in only in the summer to help prevent dehydration with their large water content and the vendors of ice apples used to make good money by selling the fruit which is in great demand during summer.

Veeraswamy goud ice apple vendor speaking to Hans India said that earlier we used to sell ice apples at a cost of Rs.40 to Rs.50 per one dozen and used to earn at least Rs.800 to Ra.1,000 per day during summer season. But, this year there is no business as there is no permission for selling the fruits on the streets in view of wide spread of Corona virus, he told.

T. Devender a resident of Ramnagar karimnagar city of the city speaking to Hans India said that, "I am ready to even pay high price to buy the fruit, but it is hardly available now on the city. Only few members are seen selling ice apples that too very far in the out skirts of the city, he added.

An Ayurveda doctor Deepak Babu speaking to Hans India said that it is the perfect blend of minerals and sugars for the body during the summer season. It is also contains minimal amount of fibre, protein, vitamins C, E, A, K and B7 along with iron which confers with host of healing health benefits, he added.