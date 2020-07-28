Karimnagar: Innovations to help common people is my motto

Karimnagar: An young IITian from Karimnagar invented a machine that would record temperature and oxygen percent in blood, which will help in the present Covid-19 pandemic.

Sushanth Reddy, mechanical graduate from IIT, Mumbai, observed a few problems with thermal screenings like a person has to take the temperature of every person. This involves physical action and there are chances of contacting with the virus. To overcome this problem, Sushanth created Covid-19 Kiosk, which not only records body temperature and blood oxygen levels, but also takes the photo of the person with its 5 mega pixel camera and gives hand sanitiser.

Sushanth asserted that this kiosk is very useful at place where large number of people gather in preventing spread of the virus. This device is more useful in government offices, hospitals, banks and private companies, where normally more people will visit. In this way, any office can check their employees' attendance details.





The machine price is between Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh depending on the capacity, Sushanth Reddy said. He said of revamping the machine with advance technology to make it more efficient. Doctors are satisfied that this machine is very helpful in the unlock process.



District Collector K Shashanka, Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranti, Mayor Y Sunil Rao and District Wrestling Association President Tummala Ramesh Reddy were briefed about the performance of the machine and they appreciated Sushanth Reddy.

Innovations that help common man should come: Sushanth Reddy

Innovative tools must come with the latest technology to help common man. Then only, our education will get recognition, said Sushanth. "Education wise my parents Cheruku Madhusudan Reddy and Saroja and on technical side Apple CEO Steve Jobs are my ideals," he stated. Expressing utmost happiness for receiving praise from the Dean of Columbia University after the Covid machine was unveiled, he said that his intention is to make innovations that will contribute to the development of the country in future.