Karimnagar : Jamaat-e-Islami Hind distributes food packets

Karimnagar : Jamaat-e-Islami Hind offered free meals on Sunday to over 160 people at Karimnagar Civil Hospital. The food packets were distributed among the attenders of the Covid patients.

On this Occasion Jamaat-e-Islami district president Muhammad Khairuddin said that Jamaat-e-Islami India organization has been providing all possible assistance for the poor in the District since last year. Ration kit, physician consultation fee only Rs.50 / - and Lab fee for various tests are being provided with worth 50% Concession. In addition, oxygen cylinders, flow meters are also being provided.

Due to the lockdown, it has become difficult for the people to get food from outside, so Jamaat-e-Islami Hind foundation from Karimnagar has started this relief work to feed the poor. This relief programme will continue till the end of the lockdown.

Hospital Superintendent Ratnamala, Local leaders Syed Moin Ahmed, Naemuddin Ahmed and Shoaib Latifi, Moeed Hamid, Mahmood Ali, Mujeeb, Shakir, Dr Aleem, Dr Wasim and others were present in the program.