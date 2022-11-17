Karimnagar: Journalists stage protest against MLA Rasamayi Balakishan

Karimnagar: TUWJ state president Nagunuri Shekhar accused Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan and his followers of acting in unconstitutional manner.

He said that it has become routine in the constituency to make arrests and file cases against ordinary citizens who question them for development programmes. The MLA and his followers also acting in the same manner with journalists who were publishing public opinion regarding development works, he said.

Nagunuri Shekhar participated in the protest programme organized by local journalists at the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the mandal headquarters on Thursday to protest against the objectionable behaviour of the MLA and his followers with the journalists of Gunneruvaram mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, he made it clear that he would support the struggles undertaken by the people as journalists and leaders of the journalistic community. Intimidation of journalists by

MLA Balakishan, would not be allowed and the MLA has to change his behaviour.

He clarified that he would support the democratic movements undertaken by the people of Gunneruvaram for their rights. During the protests, the leaders of the journalist association raised slogans against MLA Rasmayi.

TUWJ State vice president and district president Taduru Karunakar, Secretary Gandla Srinivas, State Working Committee Member Balmuri Vijayasimha Rao, National Council Member Elagandula Ravinder, Electronic Media Association Joint Karimnagar District Branch President Koyada Chandrasekhar, District Union Joint Secretary Daram Jagannath Reddy, Union District Leaders M Mahendra Chary, Gunda Rajaiah and others participated.