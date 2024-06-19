Karimnagar: Kisan Samman Yojana is to help small farmers

Karimnagar: A live viewing programme was organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Jammikunta on the release of first installment of this year under the 17th PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Hydropower and Railways Somanna attended the programme as the chief guest. On this occasion, he said that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched by the Central government in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh in February 2019 to provide crop investment assistance to the farmers of the country.

Rs 6,000 will be provided as assistance and the money will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the farmers. As part of the 17th tranche of this scheme, around Rs 20,000 crore will be deposited to 9.26 crore farmers on Tuesday, he said.

Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute Jose X Officer Dr. Sheikh S. Meera said that the country has the largest number of small farmers in the world, about 80 %, and this scheme has been launched to help them financially. He said that 85% subsidy will be given on agri drones in agriculture and training will be given to women and farmers should definitely take advantage of this.

Also, General Secretary of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Paripati Janardhan Reddy said that he requested the Union Minister to provide insurance to the farmers to protect the farmers and provide security to their families. He also said that farmers should pay more attention to soil health in agriculture as soil health is necessary for human survival.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra Senior Scientist & Head Dr. S. Venkateshwar Rao said that under this scheme, about 29.50 lakh farmers in Telangana state have benefited with Rs 590 crore, out of which 90515 farmers in Karimnagar district have got Rs 18.1 crore.

In this programme Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Huzurabad RDO, Krishi Vigyan Kendra staff, ideal farmers, agricultural & allied officers and farmers participated.