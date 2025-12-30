IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils Gaj: - An Invitation-Only Metal Masterpiece for IDFC Private Banking Customers

Our Philosophy: In Sanskrit, Gaj: the Elephant signifies majesty, wisdom, stability, and sovereign power. In ancient Indian thought, the Gaj was the bearer of majesty of the land, the protector of empires, and the symbol of measured strength; never impulsive, never excessive. A majesty’s greatness was often judged not by the crown they wore, but by the Gaj they rode.

Our Design: The Gaj: Credit Card transcends generic global aesthetics. The “crafted on metal”, signature twin-elephant motif is an artisanal masterpiece designed to be a silent ambassador of Indian excellence on the global stage.

Availability: Gaj: Credit Card is an invitation-only offering for select IDFC FIRST Bank Private Banking customers with established relationship depth. The card carries a joining and annual fee of ₹12,500 + GST. The card comes with 12,500 invitation Rewards Points of 1RP=Rs.1 redeemable on travel bookings via the IDFC FIRST Bank app effectively offsetting the joining fee. The annual fee is also waived on ₹10 lakh of annual spends. Beyond this, GAJ offers an inspirational metal card design, zero foreign exchange mark-up, a simple 1:1 rewards structure, and a set of premium travel and lifestyle privileges designed to complement an already strong proposition.

The Gaj: Benchmark:

· The 1:1 Reward Standard: 1 Reward Point = ₹1 for flights and hotels, eliminates complex math by offering the most direct value-back in the super-premium category.

· The Global Traveler’s Core: 0% Forex Markup and Interest-Free Global ATM cash access, there is no longer a need to carry foreign currency notes and travel cards.

Full Travel Protection: A dedicated ₹50,000 Trip Cancellation Cover, the card is built for the "Global Indian" who demands a zero-compromise travel experience.

Hyper-Accelerated Rewards : Exclusive access to 50X rewards on hotels and 25X on flights via the IDFC FIRST ecosystem, delivering a value-back of up to 33.33%.

Seamless transit: with complimentary international and domestic lounges including one for the Guest.

For more features, refer to Annexed Table of Benefits

Shirish Bhandari, Head - Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank, said: “Gaj: Credit Card reflects our deep respect for Indian heritage and its achievers. We designed this card to be complete in every respect- combining feature depth with an inspirational Indian design. As the pinnacle of our Ashva- Mayura- Gaj: trilogy, it honours the wisdom and strength of the modern Indian achiever.”

Details of the product are as below:

Table of Benefits Gaj: Credit Card, Experience Greatness

Feature Details Forex Markup 0% forex markup on all international spends ATM Cash Withdrawal 0% Interest up to 45 days. Only a flat fee of ₹199 per withdrawal is applicable Reward Points (RPs) – Accelerated 5 reward points per ₹150 on your domestic spends 3 reward points per ₹150 on international spends 50 RPs per ₹150 (≈33.33% value back on hotel bookings) on IDFC FIRST Bank App 25 RPs per ₹150 (≈16.67% value back on flight bookings) on IDFC FIRST Bank App Reward Points Utility Never Expiring Reward points. RP can be redeemed online for travel, shopping, and lifestyle purchases, giving you true value. Redemption not limited to catalogues. 1 RP = ₹1 on travel bookings via IDFC FIRST Bank app ₹0.25 per Reward Points elsewhere Airport Lounge Access 4 domestic (Including 1 guest visit) + 4 international lounge visits per quarter Golf Up to 2 complimentary rounds/lessons per month Hotel Privileges ITC Hotels: Book 2 nights and get the 3rd night free Meet & Greet One Complimentary airport meet & greet on annual international spends of USD 1,000 Trip Cancellation Cover Get reimbursed for non-refundable flight and hotel cancellations: up to ₹50,000 Joining Fee Payment Benefit 12,500 Reward Points worth up to ₹12,500. Spend ₹1L within 60 days to get 25% off, up to ₹5,000 on select 5-star properties via IDFC FIRST Bank Mobile App (coupon valid for 180 days). FIRST Digital Card Lifetime free FIRST Digital Rupay Credit Card for UPI payments with 1 Reward Point per Rs 150 spends Fuel Surcharge Waiver 1% Fuel surcharge waiver up to ₹300 in a statement cycle Travel & Purchase Protection Comprehensive coverage including travel insurance, air accident and personal accident cover, and purchase protection



