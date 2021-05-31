Karimnagar: Lives of Karate instructors in pathetic condition

Karimnagar: The lives of Karate masters and trainers are in a miserable condition due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they are expecting financial support from the State government.

The pandemic had forced Karate to stop training for nearly a year in the wake of a spike in the Covid-19 positive cases. The government has also issued orders to close fitness centres as well as physical fitness training classes.

Karate masters who work hard to improve physical endurance of people and their health through Karate training are facing an uncertain situation. Without the training classes they are not able to earn their livelihood. There are about 25, 000 Karate masters are earning their livelihood by giving Karate training in Telangana State, informed, the State vice-president of the Karate Association of Telangana (KAT) and the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) combined Karimnagar district joint coordinator, Tagarapu Shankar

Speaking to The Hans India he said there are 12,00 Karate masters in Siricilla, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts in erstwhile Karimnagar district who used to give training in schools in urban and rural areas.

Supporting families without income from training has become tough for them and many families are unable to have a single meal in a day. Some Karate master's family members are suffering from illness and are not in a state to get medical care because of the poor financial conditions. "Karate training is a must for women and girls in the society to deal with the atrocities taking place against them. Apart from that exercise is a must for everyone in the face of the coronavirus spike in the world right now" Shanker felt.

Getting trained in Karate will increase one's mental strength and courage. Regular exercise increases the immune system and there is a chance of conquering the coronavirus epidemic, he explained while urging the government to think about this. He appealed to the government to allow Karate masters to run the training classes by enforcing the Covid rules and adhering to social distance. He also wanted the government to provide financial assistance to Karate masters who rely on Karate training in Telangana, like what is being given to private teachers in the State.