Karimnagar Mayor hands over tool kits to trained artisans

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Kolagani Srinivas distributed tool kits to beneficiaries under the PM Vishwakarma Yojana at a programme held in Chintakunta under the jurisdiction of the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Friday.

The Mayor attended the event as the chief guest and handed over 56 professional tool kits to beneficiaries who had completed a 15-day skill training programme conducted under the scheme. Addressing the gathering, Srinivas said the initiative introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed to encourage traditional occupations and provide economic support to artisans and workers engaged in heritage trades.

He said the Central government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, had been implementing several welfare schemes across the country under the slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” to uplift poor and middle-class families. Srinivas added that it was encouraging to see that the schemes introduced by the Prime Minister were reaching people at the grassroots level and benefiting those who needed support the most. Highlighting the impact of the programme, the Mayor said nearly 260 people had benefited from the scheme in Kothapalli mandal of Telangana.

He described the response as a significant achievement and noted that the initiative was designed to promote 18 categories of traditional occupations and help artisans enhance their income and livelihood opportunities. Under the scheme, beneficiaries who complete 15 days of vocational training receive professional tool kits worth Rs 15,000 to support their work. In addition to the tools, financial assistance is also provided through concessional loans, with Rs 1 lakh offered in the first phase and up to Rs 2 lakh in the second phase to help artisans expand their trades and improve their economic stability.

Srinivas thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on behalf of the beneficiaries for implementing the scheme. He urged citizens to take advantage of welfare programmes introduced by both the Central and State governments to improve their livelihood opportunities. Referring to the current global situation, the Mayor said India remained safe and stable under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

He also prayed for the Prime Minister’s good health and strength to continue serving the nation. The Mayor further appealed to citizens, party workers and devotees to participate in large numbers in the Anjaneya Ashirvadha Yatra proposed by Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar on Saturday and help make the event a success. Local leaders Anil, Satyanarayana and others were also present at the programme.