Karimnagar Mega Dairy project to come up soon: Ch Rajeshwara Rao

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited also known as the Karimnagar Dairy is all set to inaugurate the State of the art modern mega dairy project of 3 lakh litres capacity in Nallagonda village of Thimmapur mandal very soon, said Ch Rajeshwara Rao, chairman, Karimnagar Dairy.

Mr Rajeshwara Rao had inaugurated the Milk Producer Institute (MPI) new building constructed at a cost of Rs 10.60 lakhs in Poodur village of Kodimial mandal in Jagtial district on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Mega dairy project coming up in Nallagonda village was using modern technology under the Pradhan Manthri Kisan Sampada Yojana by the Union Ministry for Food Processing. Accordingly, the Karimnagar Dairy was on an expansion mode to increase milk production. Along with the procurement of milk from Karimnagar district, they were also planning to secure milk from the neighbouring erstwhile Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak and Adilabad districts, he stated and added that they had planned to open 15 new Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCUs) accordingly for the procurement of the milk for the mega-dairy project.

Rajeshwara Rao also said that the Karimnagar Dairy tops in the Telangana State in terms of procurement and sales of the milk and also tops the State in launching more than 9 welfare schemes for the milk producing farmers and another 23 welfare schemes for the milking animals to encourage farmers to take up dairy units and supplement their income sources.

He said that the Karimnagar Dairy had also taken up artificial insemination on a massive scale to increase milk production and added that they had launched the sex sorted semen insemination for the birth of only female calves for the benefit of farmers. Dairy board director M Santhu Prakash Reddy, sarpanch Peddi Kavitha, upa-sarpanch Banda Linga Reddy, Poodur MPI president P Bapu Reddy, Karimnagar Dairy manager Ch Sudhakar, assistant manager K Mohan Reddy, supervisor G Naveen were among others present.