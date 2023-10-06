Karimnagar: MIM urges Muslims to support BRS

Karimnagar: MIM city president Syed Ghulam Ahmed Hussain on Thursday day urged the Muslims to support and vote to the BRS party in the upcoming Assembly elections for continuation of the benign rule of Chief Minister K Chardrashekar Rao in the State.

To make KCR the CM for the third time they should elect Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Boinpally Vinod Kumar with huge majority, he said.

As many 100 sewing machines sanctioned by the government to Karimnagar city were distributed to Muslims here.

Speaking on the occasion Hussain said that under the friendly government of CM KCR there is peace in Telangana.

He said that KCR will go down in history as an ideal CM in the country, giving priority to Muslims in welfare schemes on an equal footing with all communities, providing Minority Bandhu with 100% subsidy, providing a loan of Rs one lakh and distributing sewing machines so that women can stand on their own feet and live on their own feet.

He said that the Congress party which ruled the country and this state has not done development in 70 years and CM KCR has done amazing progress in the form of development in the last nine years. As per the call of the Asaduddin Owaisi the Muslim community should support and elect Gangula Kamalkar as MLA and Vinod Kumar as MP in Karimnagar. Otherwise, the religious forces of Congress and BJP will attack Muslims with fascist tendencies, he said.