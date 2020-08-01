Karimnagar: Muslims go ahead with low-key Bakrid celebrations

Karimnagar: Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice was celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervour in a low-key by the Muslim community, in view of the coronavirus spread, here in old Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Earlier, people used to hug each other to convey their wishes and shake hands on the occasion, but this year, people were found wearing face masks and maintaining the social distance while greeting others. They were seen following the suggestions and advice of the health officials to protect themselves from getting infected with coronavirus while celebrating the festival.

Following the orders issued by the Police Commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy asking them not to conduct namaz holding large gathering in mosques under the Commissionerate limits in view of the spread of coronavirus at an alarming rate, the people were seen celebrating the festival in a low-key manner.

The celebrations were held with people dressing in new attire, a limited number of people visiting the masjids of Kashmirgadda, Elugandula, Chintakunta, Boyawada, Subashnagar and Geetha Bhavan areas with many of them offering special prayers at their houses and celebrating Bakrid.

The religious leaders of the muslim societies sent a special Bakrid message to the followers on various social media platforms and appealed the Muslims to live harmoniously with people of other communities and take preventive measures to get rid of the deadly coronavirus.