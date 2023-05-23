  • Menu
Karimnagar: NCC annual training camp commences at Pramita School

Karimnagar: The annual training camp of NCC was inaugurated at Paramita Heritage School in Karimnagar on Monday. About 600 students from various schools and colleges participated in t training classes. The cadets will undergo training for ten days.

Telangana NCC Battalion Karimnagar Commanding Officer Colonel Daniel Lotzem inaugurated the NCC camp. “These training classes are very useful for the cadets. Every cadet is given training in firing, weapon drill, yoga and army related drills. The students who completed this training will qualify for the certificate, the colonel said.

Subhedar Major Sagar Singh, Captain Kiran Jyoti, Training Officers Jyotilakshmi, Maggi, Prakash, V. Rajesh, Sandeep Kumar, Training J. C. O Bala Shanmugam and others participated.

