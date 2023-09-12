Karimnagar: Official urges Anganwadi teachers to call off strike

Karimnagar: The District Welfare Officer M. Saraswathi asked Anganwadi teachers and helpers to call off the strike.

She visited the deeksha camp of the striking Anganwadis on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that Anganwadis come under the scope of essential services and nutrition must be provided to pregnant women, nursing mothers and babies at the Anganwadi centres every day.

Hence the staff should stop the strike and join the duties. Anganwadi teachers and ayas should solve their problems amicably. The government and officials of women development and child welfare department are committed to the interests of Anganwadis, she added.

Saraswathi informed that there is no disruption in the Anganwadi services due to the strike and that the district Collector is monitoring the issue of the strike from time to time, and with his supervision and instructions, the nutrition provided on a daily basis.

Out of 777 Anganwadi centres in the district, only 176 centres are affected by the strike and these centres are also being run at full capacity. In the centres affected by the strike nutrition being provided to the beneficiaries through the village associations and resource persons, she said. Out of 721 Anganwadi teachers and 166 teachers and out of 668 helpers in the district, 145 are on strike, the District Welfare Officer said. She was accompanied by Karimnagar Rural CDPO Sabita.