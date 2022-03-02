Karimnagar: Parents urged to instill book reading habits among children

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that books contribute a lot to the acquisition of knowledge and that reading books has made many great people. On Wednesday, he inaugurated a book exhibition organised by the Hyderabad Book Fair and the Telangana Book Trust at Jyotirao Phule Park on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The Minister said the book reading has to be revived. Karimnagar district has been home to poets and artists. Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao became an internationally renowned economist by reading books and also wrote many books.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also a book lover and he was able to carry forward Telangana movement to achieve a separate State, the Minister said. Dr C Narayana Reddy, Sribhashyam Vijayasarathy and Nalimela Bhaskar excelled in their fields because of book reading, he added.

Parents should encourage children to read books. Books would be distributed to all government schools and Gurukul schools in the district. Students, women and people should buy any book they like from 20,000 books set up in 50 stalls at the book fair, the Minister said.

BC Welfare Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesam said book reading help the children to acquire knowledge. Girls should be highly educated to create knowledgeable and healthier society. Telangana Sahitya Akademi Chairman Juluri Gaurishankar said District Collector RV Karnan was a book lover and that the book fair was organised in Karimnagar due to his encouragement.

On March 4, on behalf of Sahitya Akademi essay competitions for students in all schools on the topic of 'Our Homeland - Our Trees' would be organised, he informed.

District Collector RV Karnan said that various programmes were being organised for women besides the book fair to mark International Women's Day. He said women should come in large numbers to attend the events taking place every day from 11am.