Karimnagar: Police foil teachers' Chalo Pragathi Bhavan protest

Karimnagar: A group of teachers going to Hyderabad as part of Chalo Pragathi Bhavan protest were taken into custody by police at Karimnagar bus stand here on Wednesday.

The teachers demanded the State government to address problems of teachers in the spouse category. They wanted the teachers in the category to be allotted to the same district as part of the ongoing allotment of government staff and teachers to new local cadres as part of GO 317.

Similarly, the teachers in the spouse category were taken into custody when they were consulting IT Minister KT Rama Rao's PA at Pragathi Bhavan for an appointment of the Minister and were illegally arrested and shifted to SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad. The teachers complained that they were denied their rights.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had directed the officials to keep the spouse category teachers in the same district, but the authorities blocked the incoming to 13 districts. They demanded that the blocked districts be opened immediately and justice be done to the spouse category teachers. Teachers Praveen Kumar, RT Srinivas Reddy, Mohammad Salim, Y Chandrashekar Reddy, Jakkoju Venkateshwarlu, Md. Nazir participated in the protest.