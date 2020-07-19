Karimnagar: Private educational institutes struggle to survive, request a rent cut

Karimnagar: Building owners of the private educational institutions should understand the problems the private managements are facing due to the effect of coronavirus and should extend their support during these hard times, urged the State presidents of TRSMA (Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association), Shekar Rao, TPJMA (Telangana Private Junior College Management Association) Satish Kumar and private degree colleges, Prakash, in a combined statement released in Karimnagar district.

They stated that with all educational institutions remaining closed from March 15, the main income source of student fees around 40 per cent was left in pending due to which all the private educational institutions are facing economic problems and are struggling to survive in these critical conditions.

It was also mentioned that around 80 per cent of private educational institutions are running the classes from KG to PG in rented buildings. There is no clarity when the institutions are going to function normally, apart from that the pressure exerted by the banks and other finance companies for loans they sanctioned was leading to mental stress.

So, in the present situation which prevailed across the State, management of private educational institutions are requesting the building owners to accept 25 per cent of building rent for the lockdown period, they urged.

Since, the management of the private educational institutions present across the State are not in a position to pay the full rents in these hard times, the TRSMA, TPJMA and private degree and PG colleges associations in a meeting that was held recently jointly decided to pay 25 percent of building rents to the owners. With a big heart, the building owners should extend their support for survival of private educational institutions, they appealed.

They also expressed gratitude towards some of the building owners who already reduced the rents understanding the problems of private educational institutions.