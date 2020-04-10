Karimnagar: Procurement centres in each village make farmers happy

Karimnagar: In view of the lockdown and implementation of curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the administration of united Karimnagar district geared up to purchase the food grains produced during 2019-20 Rabi season.

Earlier, the farmers used to take their food grains from their fields to agricultural market yards or IKP or PACS or DRDA centres. But now due to the lockdown in the entire State, the government announced of setting up purchasing centres in each and every village and will buy every food grain produced by the farmers.

The administration of the united Karimnagar district is planning to open around 250 purchasing centres in every village and appealing to the farmers to bring their produce after checking the moisture content of their food grains is below 17 per cent.

DISTRICT The land in cultivation in Rabi season 2018-2019 2019-2020 Karimnagar 47,570 87,429 Peddapalli 4,40,882 70,091 Jagtial 41,118 95,294 Rajanna Sircilla 21,235 53,027 TOTAL 1,47,701 3,05,841

With abundant water sources and Kaleshwaram project, the farmers in the united Karimnagar district had cultivated paddy in about 2,19,066 acres and other crops in the remaining land. In Jagtial district alone, the farmers had cultivated turmeric in about 40,000 acres. The officials appealed to the farmers to give their details to the agricultural authorities of their respected regions, so that the officials can hand over the coupons to them with a fixed date and time. The farmers should bring their produce on that day and time to the purchasing centre established in their respective village.



Speaking with The Hans India, a farmer Rajaiah felt that it is not possible to maintain the moisture content of the food grains below 17 per cent by keeping them in the fields. The government should reduce the moisture content keeping in view of the present situation. Otherwise, many farmers will face lot of problems in selling their food grains, he added.

He also requested the government to be flexible in fixing the rate to the food grains. The government fixed Rs 1,835 for A grade variety food grains and Rs 1,815 for normal grains and this should be relaxed, he opined. He further felt happy that they can save money on hamalis since their produce will be purchased in their village only.