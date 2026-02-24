Karimnagar ramps up summer water shield to ensure uninterrupted supply

Civic authorities intensified efforts on Monday to prevent any disruption in drinking water supply during the peak summer months, conducting a comprehensive inspection of the Drinking Water Purification Plant at Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar.

Mayor Kolagani Srinivas, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai and engineering officials, reviewed the high-level reservoir, sump and motor pumps at the facility. The team assessed operational preparedness and directed staff to ensure uninterrupted water supply across the city, including all merged village divisions.

Addressing officials, the Mayor stated that a detailed Summer Action Plan had been prepared to manage the anticipated seasonal rise in demand. With the dam’s current water level standing at 7 TMC, authorities were instructed to maintain optimum supply capacity. He informed that Rs 49 lakh had been allocated to address drinking water concerns, with the tendering process already initiated. Arrangements for tanker supply and the hiring of wells would be made wherever necessary to prevent shortages. Pipeline works under the scheme were also progressing in the merged villages to strengthen the distribution network.

The Mayor further emphasised the need for proper chlorination of water, immediate repair of valve leakages and strict monitoring of both high-level and low-level supply systems.

He directed officials to take proactive measures to curb water leakages and resolve labour shortages to ensure smooth operations throughout the summer season. Municipal Commissioner Praful Desai stated that alternate-day water supply had been implemented since 26 February due to reduced water levels and gravity constraints. To improve the intake of raw water, four booster pumps would be activated shortly.

Of the four filter beds at the plant, three were currently operational, while the 10 MLD unit was undergoing renovation and was expected to be commissioned in March. Once fully functional, the upgraded system was expected to ensure adequate and consistent water supply during the summer months.

Corporator Devender and other municipal officials were also present during the inspection.