Karimnagar: Rare historical treasures found in Ramancha

Karimnagar: Archaeological officials have identified a marvelous historical landmark in Ramancha village in the Chirugumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district.

Archaeological Survey of Karimnagar and Hanumakonda districts Assistant Directors N Sagar and Mallu Naik, Team of Research, Culture and Heritage (Torch) secretary Arvind Arya toured Ramancha on Thursday. They found ancient structures from 3,000 BC to Kakatiyas rule at the village.

Officials say it is rare for two 13th-century triads to live together on a single rocky outcrop of about 50 acres. Adjacent Shiva temples and Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temples were examined by Nishi Tanga. The sculptures in the temples and the Nandi idols are said to be rare. Along with the Shivalingam, there is a marvelous sculpture of Goddess Rajeshwari, a rare statue of Jata Bhairav, a statue of Chamundi Devi (Patha Pochamma) about 250 meters away from the hillock on the banks of the Moyatummeda river on the outskirts of the village. Two inscriptions are found in the agricultural fields at the bottom of the mound, and it is said that the large inscription was engraved with the shapes of cows, sun and moon on the inscription to mark the fact that incense offerings and handicrafts are to be bought in the Shiva temple as long as the sun and moon were in the universe.

The inscriptions are in Halekannada (Telugu Kannada). Further research would reveal the uniqueness of all the structures and sculptures in the village. The team members told The Hans India that they would visit Ramacha again soon and include the details on the inscription separately. Sarpanch Gunti Madhavi Tirupati, Temple Committee Chairman Gardas Satish Kumar, Secretary Lokini Anjaneyulu, Committee members Naini Tirupathi Rao, Kandukuri Venkateshwarlu, Dasari Ravi, Darshanam Sampath, Anjaneyulu, Vantakala Raju, Mahipal Reddy, Siddenki Rajamallu and others accompanied the team.