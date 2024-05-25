Karimnagar: Ready uniforms by June 5 says Collector Satpathy

Karimnagar : District Collector Pamela Satpathy ordered officials to get uniforms ready by June 5 so that they could be distributed among government schools.

Satpathy advised officials that the uniforms should be stitched in such a way that they could be worn throughout the year.

The Collector visited Mahila Shakti Kuttu Kendram run by Rudrama Mandal Samakhya at Manakondur mandal centre. She inspected the uniforms being stitched, and enquired how many dresses are made per day. She advised to do double stitching so that uniforms can be worn throughout the year and durable.

Satpathy advised the officials to prepare the uniforms by June 5 and expenses related to the thread required for this will be provided. In addition, she said that the district administration is ready to pay the transportation costs of bringing the cloth.

The look of the uniforms should be impressive and the officials should check and give suggestions from time to time. The staff was asked about the details regarding cloth cutting. Careful cutting is suggested so as not to waste cloth.