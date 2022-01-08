Karimnagar: Sankranti spirit dips ahead of festival

Karimnagar: With the detection of a Omicron case in Rajanna Sircilla district has dampened the enthusiasm building up for the Sankranti festival in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

In fact, the districts of Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalli and Karimnagar are under the grip of Omicron scare which may cast its shadow on Sankranti festivities.

Instead of discussing about the festival and making arrangements for the festivities people are now talking about the virus.

With the cases of Omicron increasing in the State, the district administrations in erstwhile Karimnagar have intensified the Covid vaccination to teenagers. Vaccination camps are being organised at all PHCs and district government hospitals in the districts.

It might be noted that detection of an Omicron case in Rajanna Sircilla district has become a matter of concern for the authorities as well as the common public. A man who belongs to the Mustabad mandal's Gudem village recently returned home from Dubai was tested positive to the Covid variant.

He was shifted to Hyderabad and six of his family members and seven of those who met him have been home quarantined. Rajanna Sircilla district Collector Anurag Jayanti took up field level visits and issued directions to expedite the vaccination drive.

On the other hand the minimum temperatures in Rajanna Sircilla district have dropped drastically making the public shiver with biting cold. With minimum temperatures due to low winds blowing from southwest dropping the cold intensified in the countryside. People are not leaving their homes even if the temperatures touch 11 degree Celsius. Karimnagar recorded a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius during the week. The minimum temperature is expected to drop further for another two to three days.