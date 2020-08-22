Karimnagar secures 1st rank in Swachh Survekshan in Telangana

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar city secured first rank in Telangana in Swachh Survekshan ranks announced by the Central government, stated BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.



Speaking at a press meet in Karimnagar on Friday, the Minister informed that Karimnagar Municipal Corporation tops the list in the nation-wide survey conducted among the various cities, which has a population of 1 to 10 lakhs. Because of the hard work of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, the KMC was able to secure top rank in Swachh Survekshan programme in the State competing with various corporations present across the State and 72nd rank at national-level competing with more than 100 big cities in the country.

Minister Kamalakar said by allotment of Rs 100 crore every year for the KMC, along with roads, drainage canal and sanitation system were improved under KMC limits. Imposing a ban on plastic, providing all required facilities for people along with making them involved in various government schemes and for recycling of wastage and with the collective efforts of the city municipal corporation, the KMC has secured top position in the State, he appreciated the municipal officials and staff members on the occasion.

After the formation of separate Telangana state, enormous development was witnessed in Karimnagar district, especially under KMC limits with the investment of large amounts of funds. In the coming up days, 24-hour pure drinking water supply will be provided to the people, he assured.

Minister Kamalakar distributed sweets on the occasion and expressed happiness for securing top rank in Swachh Survekshan in Telangana.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani and corporators of various divisions were present along with the leaders of the TRS party.