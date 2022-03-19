Karimnagar soaks in Holi festivities

Karimnagar: Holi, the festiv7al of colours was celebrated by various sections of people on a grand note across the united Karimnagar district on Friday.

The colorful festival, which was not celebrated for two years due to Covid-19, was in a jubilant manner. Many set up music systems and danced and celebrated by sprinkling water with water guns and colours.

Nagendra Sharma, a temple priest said that the timing of Holi is synchronised with the moon, which means that the date of each celebration varies year to year. The festival marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter. It is actually split into two very different events Holika Dahan and Rangwali Holi.

Holika Dahan which takes place on the night before the festival is celebrated. Wood and dung cakes are burnt in a symbolic pyre to signify good defeating evil. Rangwali Holi is the main event when everyone races around throwing handfuls of gulal (fine coloured powder) and spraying water, a joyous occasion in which differences of caste and ethnicity are put aside, he added.

Krishna Veni, a retired Telugu teacher said that Holi is a symbol of celebration of fertility, colour and love as well as the triumph of good versus evil. Playing with colours, water guns and indulging in Holi special treats is what most of us associate with Holi celebrations.

However Holi is mostly seen as a time for people to get together and enjoy themselves. It brings together people of all classes and ages, who sing and dance, hand out sweets and splash colours over friends and loved ones, she added.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with corporators, party workers and well-wishers shared sweets celebrating the festival at Indira Chowk in the city.

Welfare Minister K Eshwar celebrated Holi at his camp office in Sripuram Colony.