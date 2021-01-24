Karimnagar: Souvenir of 'Mental Health & Rehabilitation' released

Karimnagar: Indian Medical Association (IMA) former president Dr Adavelli Vijayendar Reddy released the Souvenir of 'Mental Health and Rehabilitation', at a programme here on Sunday. The programme was organised under the leadership of Dr Atla Srinivas Reddy, national president of Association of Rehabilitation Psychologists and Professionals.

Dr A Vijayender Reddy, the chief guest, congratulated all research scholars of various universities, who participated in the national seminar organised by the ARPP.

Wide range of research must be done about the mental status and issues faced by different persons at different stages of their lives since their births, as mental health is the most important, he stated. Dr Atla Srinivas Reddy the message of Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Indian Rehabilitation Council members Dr Subodh Kumar and K Venkat Simha Rao, and Director of Indian Disabled, Social and Justice Empowerment department Sheela S Matai were included in the souvenir along with the research papers on Rehabilitation Psychology by research scholars from various universities. This souvenir will be highly helpful for carrying out research work in future, he added.

Research Scholar from Osmania University Mula Mahendar Reddy was present during the launching of the souvenir.