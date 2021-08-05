Karimnagar: Special drive against face mask violations

Karimnagar: The Commissioner of police has on Wednesday launched a special drive to crack the whip against those violating Covid norms by not wearing facemasks in public places. The special drive was launched in the wake of a possible outbreak of Covid third wave in the district and the drive would be conducted across Karimnagar police Commissionerate limits, officials said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) V Satyanarayana along with Additional DCP (L&O) S Srinivas, Additional DCP (town) P Ashok and others took part in the special drive and visited vegetable market area, tower circle and Rajiv chowk area in Karimnagar town.

The CP walking around the areas interacted with the people and explained them the importance of wearing facemasks and asked them to wear face masks whenever they come out. Frequent violators of Covid norms would have to face serious penal action and pay fines, he warned.

Satyanarayana also interacted with the traders and advised them not to sell commodities to those who were not wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Public should come out only if it was necessary, one could prevent the disease only through precautions, he added.

The CP informed that action would be taken against vendors occupying footpaths and causing traffic problems. Similarly, serious action would be taken against vehicle owners if they found tampering number plates.