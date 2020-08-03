Karimnagar: Sravana Masam loses charisma with corona outbreak

Karimnagar: With the outbreak of Corona-19 pandemic and several falling victims to it, Sravana Masam has lost its charisma in the united Karimnagar district.

Normally, various functions, marriages, taking up of buildings constructions etc will be taken up during Sravana Masam and people will visit temples. But due to the widespread of coronavirus across the district, there is no Sravana Shoba, no mass gatherings, no mass prayers, vrathams and no functions. Even though some functions are going on, relatives are hesitating to attend while, many are postponing marriages and other important functions.

Flower merchants, marriage decorators, catering people, people who play drums and DJs, electricians, event organisers, goldsmiths, cloth merchants and others, especially purohits, who are dependent on the functions that will be held in Sravana Masam are living under miserable conditions without business.

Priests said that August 2, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13 and 14 are auspicious for conducting functions like marriages and house warming ceremonies and also for conducting vrathams or prayers. But many people are not showing interest in conducting the functions, which lack glitter with the absence of near and dear and relatives.

Moreover, permission was not given for the function halls There is no clarity among the people from whom they must take permission and how many members they can invite for the functions. In the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, the government has handed over the responsibility of giving permission for various types of functions to the concerned tahsildars.

But in Telangana, during lockdown, permission was taken from either Collector or from Superintendent of Police for only 50 participants. But after lockdown relaxation, the State government had not given clear instructions on the number of guests and from whom the permission should be taken. People are confused and conducting functions in the premises of their houses.

Meanwhile, a Total of 172 positive cases were reported in united Karimnagar in a single day on Sunday. In Karimnagar district, around 93 cases were registered on Sunday where as in Peddapalli district around 37 cases, in Rajanna Sircilla district around 28 cases, and in Jagtial district around 14 positive cases were registered till date.