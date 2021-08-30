Karimnagar: Support TRS, Harish Rao appeals to public

Karimnagar: Finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday took part in a thanksgiving meeting organised by TNGOs and anganwadi workers. The meeting was held to thank the State government for increasing the anganwadi workers' wages.

Addressing them, he trained guns at BJP leader Eatala Rajender for not constructing houses in Huzurabad constituency when he was the health minister under the TRS government. He said that KCR had sanctioned 4,000 houses in the constituency. He assured sops like construction houses, promotions and salaries in the first week of month for the anganwadi workers.

The minister slammed the former TRS leader for ridiculing Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions and Kalyana Laxmi programmes, and stressed that State government was working for the all-round development of the constituency. He appealed to the people to support the TRS in the upcoming bypoll.

Former minister E Peddi Reddy, TRS leader P Kaushik Reddy, Huzurabad TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, TNGOs district president M Jagadeshwar, district leaders Sirisha, Jaya, Swaroopa, Bhagya and others were present.