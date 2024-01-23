Karimnagar: Temples reverberate with chanting of Rama’s name

Karimnagar: In a display of unwavering devotion, devotees in the district fervently chanted the name of Lord Rama as they witnessed the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta ceremony on television. At precisely noon on Monday during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurtam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath actively participated in the event that was televised, capturing the attention of viewers across the district.

Across spiritual landmarks in the joint district, including the Sri Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple in Triveni Sangam, the revered Vemulawada Rajarajeshwari Devasthanam, also known as Dakshina Kashi, the historic Kotilingala Temple dating back to the Satavahana period, the Hanuman Temple in Kondagattu, and the Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple in Jammikunta Mandal Illanthakunta, special pujas were conducted to mark this sacred occasion. The morning was adorned with a festive spirit as devotees embellished their homes with garlands of mango tree leaves, flowers, and vibrant Rangavallu decorations. As evening fell, lamps were lit in front of homes, further illuminating the atmosphere with a spiritual glow.

Karimnagar MP and BJP State General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar took part in a special programme at the Shakti Mata temple. Simultaneously, former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar participated in a pooja ceremony at the Sita Lakshmana Hanuman Sametha Ramachandraswamy temple in Narsingapur village.

The joint district resonated with various spiritual events, with children enthusiastically dressing up as Lord Rama and Hanuman, leaving a lasting impression on the community.