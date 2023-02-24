Karimnagar: Thieves break into Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple

Karimanagar: In a shocking incident, burglars targeted the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple, a famous religious site located in Jagtial district. According to the sources, late on Thursday night, the burglars gained access to the temple by breaking open a door located at the back of the temple. It is believed that at least three burglars were involved in the theft.



Once inside, the burglars made their way to the sanctum sanctorum and stole around 15 kilograms of silver objects. Among the stolen items were a Makara Thoranam weighing approximately 3 kilograms, as well as two Shatagopams and various other silver articles. Reports suggest that the burglary took place despite the presence of four home guards who were on duty at the time.

Following the discovery of the theft, Jagtial DSP R Prakash arrived at the temple to lead the investigation. The police believe that the burglars entered the sanctum sanctorum from behind the temple by breaking open the door. To collect clues and gather evidence, police have temporarily suspended darshan and are not allowing devotees to enter the temple premises.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for the burglary. The theft has caused concern among devotees and locals, and many are hoping that the stolen items will be recovered soon.